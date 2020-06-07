Hyderabad

Darshan resumes at Yadadri

Workers painting social distancing boxes at the Yadadri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple.

Workers painting social distancing boxes at the Yadadri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple.   | Photo Credit: Singam Venkataramana

First day to be limited to temple employees and locals

The premises of Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple leading to Balalayam was filled with painted white boxes at three-metre distance each, to ensure physical-distancing of devotees, as darshans are all set to resume Monday onwards.

While the first day darshans on trial basis would be limited to the temple employees and locals, who are supposed to submit their Aadhaar photocopies, regular darshans will start on Tuesday.

The Balalayam would be open between 5 a.m. and 8 p.m. for everyone with an Arjita Seva ticket purchased online or over the counter. And every day special devotees would be allowed between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Temple executive officer N. Geeta said private cars will not be allowed, instead, as per COVID-19 regulations, TSRTC shuttle buses will be operated. A limited number of two-wheelers and auto-rickshaws, as per rules, can reach the hilltop without any restriction.

