Dargah case: three withdraw from SC

hyderabad

27 November 2021 23:38 IST

The petitioners are now likely to approach Telangana HC with a writ petition

Three petitioners have withdrawn from the Supreme Court and are likely to approach the Telangana High Court in the Dargah Hazrat Hussain Shah Wali case, a standing counsel for the Telangana State Waqf Board (TSWB) said.

Standing Counsel Abu Akram said the case was heard on November 9, 10, 11 and then again on November 23, 24, 25.

Mr Abu Akram, who was present at the hearings with a team of officials from the TSWB said on behalf of the board, the advocate on record is Ejaz Maqbool.

Other senior lawyers for the TSWB include Huzefa Ahmedi.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr Abu Akram said, “There are three petitioners who are farmers. They had claimed that their ancestors had come here from north India with erstwhile kings. They have withdrawn. Their claim is approximately 250 acres. They are likely to approach the High Court with writ petitions. This happened during the last hearing. The court has given time till December 9 for written arguments. There are 11 parties which have filed civil appeals. Lanco Hills and the Maulana Azad National Urdu University are two of the parties.”

Endowed land

According to the TSWB, the total extent of land endowed to Dargah Hazrat Hussain Shah Wali is 1,654 acres.