Danish gas safety device maker opens factory near Hyderabad

IGCT upbeat on prospects, plans a bigger facility in the State

Danish multinational firm Integrated Gas Controls Technologies (IGCT) on Thursday formally opened its manufacturing facility near Hyderabad and with it, hinted at plans to scale up operations by setting up a bigger factory.

Focussed on gas safety devices manufacturing, the company said the facility is its first in India. Speaking at the factory opening event, CEO Tom Lundquist said the company has received ISI certification for its LPG safety device and looked forward to tapping the huge potential for the product in India.

The factory near Hyderabad is also part of the firm’s plans to diversify the supply chain beyond China. Thanking Telangana government for its support, he said the market for the products, government’s emphasis on Make in India and political stability were factors behind the company’s plans to establish a bigger facility. Sources in the company said IGCT has invested ₹20 crore on the manufacturing facility here and plans to invest an additional ₹20 crore on the expansion plans in near future. The LPG safety device for households is an advanced gas safety device with features such as automatic shut off in the event of a gas leak. The company is also considering introducing another safety device for commercial LPG users such as restaurants and eateries.

Telangana Industries Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said IGCT represents the best of Danish enterprise known for innovation and technology. The firm has decided to set up a factory whose capacity will be many times over the 1.50 lakh units a month it has created now in Hyderabad. A bigger factory would also translate into creation of more jobs opportunities, he said, hoping the location for the new factory is identified shortly.