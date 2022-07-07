Dammakka seva yatra to be held in Bhadrachalam on July 13

Dammakka Seva Yatra, the annual religious event dedicated to Pokala Dammakka, a tribal woman of the bygone era known for her unswerving devotion to Lord Rama, will be held in the temple town of Bhadrachalam, popularly known as Bhadradri, on July 13.

Giripradakshina, a ceremonial procession, and special pujas will be part of the fete at Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy temple, according to a press release.

A host of devotional programmes will be held at Sri Ramalayam in Gogulapudi, a tiny hamlet inhabited by members of the Konda Reddi aboriginal tribe, in Aswaraopeta mandal in honour of Pokala Dammakka, under the aegis of the Endowments department on the same day.

The ‘prachara ratham’ of Bhadradri temple will be deployed to conduct Sitarama Kalyanotsavam in Gogulapudi. The event will conclude with Annadanam in the tribal hamlet.