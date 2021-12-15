Dalmia withdraws HC petition in CBI case

HYDERABAD

15 December 2021 00:47 IST

Dalmia Cements managing director Puneeth Dalmia withdrew his petition filed in Telangana High Court seeking a direction to quash the First Information Report issued against him by CBI in a quid pro quo case involving Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy.

Justice Ujjal Bhuyan of the HC dismissed the petition resulting in cancellation of the interim stay against investigation into the case. Supreme Court senior counsel P.V. Kapoor, who had presented his contentions appearing for Mr. Dalmia in the matter earlier last week and this Monday, told the bench of Justice Ujjal Bhuyan that his client wanted to withdraw the petition.

Already, the judge had reserved orders in the petitions filed by three persons in the Vanpic issue connected to the quid pro quo case being investigated by the CBI. Orders were also reserved in a petition filed by Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy seeking exemption from personal appearance in the trial court.

Meanwhile, Telangana High Court has reserved orders in a petition filed by Shree Saraiwwala Agri Refineries Limited challenging the decision of Union Bank of India declaring its bank account as fraud.

A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice N. Tukaramji, which reserved orders in the matter, is likely to decide upon issues including conflicting opinions give by a bank on its own forensic audit of an account. The counsel of the company which filed the petition contended that the RBI had earlier issued a circular to declare certain bank accounts as fraud based on certain parameters.

One of the parameters was the forensic audit report of the said bank account. The company counsel argued that in his client’s case the forensic audit gave a clean chit. During the previous hearing, the bench summoned the bank’s chief general manager for appearance.

During that hearing, a senior counsel appearing for the bank told the bench that the bank did not agree with the findings of the forensic auditor. The findings of the bank were different from that of the forensic auditor, he said.