Dallas Venture Capital launches launches ₹350 crore fund for startups

January 14, 2023 05:22 am | Updated 08:21 am IST - HYDERABAD

Dallas Venture Capital announced on Friday the launch of a ₹350 crore DVC India Fund as well as a partnership with technology startup incubator T-Hub.

The focus of the fund will be startups in the enterprise technology or B2B SaaS space. T-Hub’s support will help the fund identify fast-growing, innovative startups to invest. The startups will get support to create innovative technology meeting global market needs, increase their IT infrastructure efficiency and team’s productivity, and improve their top-line performance, said the venture capital firm based the US and India.

DVC India Fund has already invested in five startups—Disprz; IntelleWings; VuNet; BluSapphire; and Hippo Video in the last 12-14 months, T-Hub said in a release.

Industries and IT Minister K.T.Rama Rao told the fund launch programme at T-Hub said with the world looking at opportunities to invest, where it is assured of certain return on investment, raising capital for startups no longer remains a challenge. However, for the investment to come the startups should have an idea with merit in it.

Co-founder and Director of DVC Abidali Neemuchwala said the VC firm is optimistic about the role startups have in the digital transformation and solving real-world problems for global enterprises.

