Dalits being taken for ride: Praveen Kumar

29 July 2021 23:18 IST

Former police officer flays State govt.

Former police officer R.S. Praveen Kumar on Thursday alleged that TRS government was attempting to deceive dalits in the name of ‘Dalit Bandhu’ scheme.

Touring different villages in Karimnagar district, the former top cop said injustice was being meted out to bahujans in all sectors for the past years in the present government. While Telangana was achieved with the sacrifices of hundreds of martyrs, rulers were confining themselves to throwing baits at people during elections or by-elections.

He appealed to people to be cautious about the ‘Dalit Bandhu’ scheme, observing that its scheme’s soul purpose was to take dalits for a ride in the name of extending financial benefits and empowerment. Mr. Praveen Kumar interacted with agricultural labourers at Mannempally village of Thimmapur. He inquired about their grievances.

