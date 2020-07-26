Dalits are unsafe under TRS rule, says Uttam

TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy being detained in the Lingala Ghanpur police station on Sunday.

HYDERABAD

26 July 2020 22:35 IST

TPCC chief condemns police for foiling ‘Chalo Mallaram’ programme and their inaction in the murder case of Dalit youth

Describing Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao as anti-Dalit, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and Nalgonda MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy has strongly condemned the inaction by police in the murder case of a Dalit youth in Mallaram village of Jayashankar- Bhupalpally district in Manthani Assembly constituency.

Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy was speaking to media persons at Lingala Ghanpur Police Station after he was detained by the police at Jangaon to prevent him from participating in ‘Chalo Mallaram’ protest march organised by TPCC Scheduled Caste Department on Sunday. “A Dalit youth, Revuli Raja was murdered at Mallaram village on July 6 allegedly by a local TRS leader and his supporters. But the local police neither investigated into the murder nor took any action against the culprits. We wanted to meet the family and also the local authorities to seek justice for the Dalit youth. However, we were stopped from visiting Mallaram and taken into custody by the police. This is not a democracy, but ‘Police Rajyam’,” he said lashing out at the police.

Mr. Reddy also expressed deep concern over rising atrocities against Dalits ever since TRS came to power in Telangana. He said Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has been pursuing anti-Dalit policies in the State. The TPCC chief said that there was a rise in cases of atrocities against Dalits in Telangana. Citing instances, he said in July 2017, Dalits of Nerella were subjected to third-degree torture by the police when they objected to illegal sand mining in Sircilla. On one side, Dalits were being subjected to torture and brutality. On the other, police are not taking any action against the culprits. Instead, he alleged that the victims were being harassed further and they were being implicated in false cases.

He strongly condemned the arrest of CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and house arrest of MLAs D. Sridhar Babu and Seethakka and illegal detention of hundreds of Congress leaders and workers in Karimnagar and Jayashankar - Bhupalpally. He said that the KCR Government could not stop the Congress party from fighting for the rights of Dalits by foiling their protest through illegal arrest.