‘Dalitha Agony’ by TPCC calls for fight against KCR

‘Chief Minister is telling lies’

Protesting against police atrocities and ‘deceiving’ of the community by the government, Telangana Congress held ‘Dalitha Avedana Deeksha’ (Dalit agony protest) at Gandhi Bhavan where AICC SC Cell chairman Nitin Rawat participated along with senior Congress leaders.

TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, who led the protest along CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, accused Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao of failing Dalits after promising moon to them.

“What happened to KCR’s promise of a Dalit CM? Why is the largest community in Telangana, the Madiga community, not represented in the Cabinet?,” he asked and accused the CM of telling lies. “When Congress leaders met him to submit a memorandum about the death of Mariyamma, he told the delegation that he was not aware of the incident. This was a blatant lie as the High court had already ordered a judicial probe and media carried reports on regular basis,” he said.

Mr. Reddy asked whether the CM was unable to find even a single Madiga community MLA to appoint as a Minister though their population was about 60 lakh in the State.

CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka said the entire Telangana society was ashamed at the brutal torture of a poor Dalit woman and her son in police custody. He also criticised BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao on the Congress delegation meeting the CM on the lockup death case and said it was because of the Congress pressure that CM conceded the demands of compensation and action against the police.

All India Congress Committee SC Cell chairman Nitin Rawat said that Congress would fight on behalf the Dalits and called upon people to bring down the TRS government in the State.

Congress MLAs Jagga Reddy, Sridhar Babu, former PCC president P Laxmaiah, AICC official spokesperson D Sravan, former minister J Geetha Reddy, AICC secretary Sampath, and TPCC SC cell chairman Preetam participated.