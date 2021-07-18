Dalit minor’s rape and murder: CPI (M) demands strict action

NALGONDA

18 July 2021 20:49 IST

Leaders of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and its affiliated organisations on Sunday wrote to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao requesting strict action in the alleged rape and murder of a Dalit minor girl at Kethepally last week.

State secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram, along with former legislator Julakanti Ranga Reddy and others, visited the victim’s family at Koppole to know the details.

Mr. Veerabhadram said the 17-year-old was kidnapped, raped and murdered by a few youths from the village, but the police registered the crime as suicide.

Only following pressure by the party’s wings Kula Vivaksha Porata Samithi, The All India Democratic Women’s Association and other voluntary organisations, the police initiated a fresh inquiry.

The CPI (M) leaders said the victim’s family was poor and the girl’s father was disabled and needed State support. They demanded ₹50 lakh ex gratia, a job for one person in the family and a double bedroom house, besides expeditious trial through a fast-track court.