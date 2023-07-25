Dalit girls gets financial aid to pursue her flying dream

July 25, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:26 am IST

To help Velpula Navya, a 21-year-old Dalit girl from Garshakurthy village in Gangadhara mandal, chase her dream of becoming a pilot, Choppadandi MLA Sunke Ravishankar on Monday donated ₹50,000 towards expenses for undergoing training for commercial pilot licence (CPL) ground classes in Hyderabad.

The MLA handed over a cheque for ₹50,000 to Navya, hailing from a poor Dalit family, at Burugupalli village in Gangadhara mandal, under ‘Gift a Smile’ programme to mark Minister K T Rama Rao’s birthday on Monday.

Navya, a first-year student of M.A. (English) at Government City College in Hyderabad, thanked the MLA, teachers at the TS Model School in Gangadhara mandal, where she studied from VI to XII, and other well-wishers for encouraging her in her pursuit to become a pilot against all odds.

“My aim is to get CPL and I will strive to fulfill my dream by availing the government scholarship for pilot training,” Navya, who qualified in the aptitude test for the CPL training, said.

Mr Ravishankar called upon donors to support Navya’s endeavour to pursue a career in the aviation sector.