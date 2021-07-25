‘Dalit Girijana Dandora’ on August 9

TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy with supporters of AICC member K. Premsagar Rao.

Hyderabad

25 July 2021 23:18 IST

KCR’s schemes are only for elections, says Revanth

Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy has announced that the party would organise a “Dalit Girijana Dandora” at Indervelli on August 9, marking the Quit India Movement day, to expose Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s unkept electoral promises made to Dalits and girijans but were ignored after the elections.

Mr. Reddy said he would expose how the CM wanted to deceive Dalits through the newly proposed Dalit Bandhu scheme, which he said was being launched just for electoral gains in Huzurabad. He said CM had the habit of launching new schemes just before the elections. Dalits in other 118 constituencies would be conveniently forgotten once the elections were over, he claimed. The dandora starting on August 9 would continue till September 17 across the State.

Mr. Reddy made these comments when he called on AICC member and former MLC K. Premsagar Rao on Sunday. Speaking to the latter’s supporters here, he said Mr. Rao would lead the programme at Indervelli on August 9. He also dismissed rumours of differences with Mr. Premsagar Rao and said the latter was a good friend and a strong supporter of the Congress.

The TPCC chief also said Sonia Gandhi was the real Telangana Talli as she had sacrificed the party in Andhra Pradesh to keep the promise of separate Telangana made to people. “Sonia did not give Telangana for political benefit but to keep the word made to people,” he said.

Mr. Premsagar Rao said Congress cadre had gained new confidence after Mr. Reddy was made TPCC president and expressed the confidence that the party would be back in power in 2023. He said the cadre should not fear anyone and the party would back them. Former TPCC working president J. Kusum Kumar, Indian Youth Congress general secretary Anil Kumar Yadav and Mancherial Congress president K. Surekha were present.