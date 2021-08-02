Dalit Bandhu will take 112 years to cover all: Ponnala

KCR trying to deceive dalits again, says senior Cong. leader

Former president of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Ponnala Lakshmaiah has sought to know from Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao as to what is the fate of the latter’s promises for the last seven years and why he is not reviewing them, instead of focusing on Huzurabad by-election.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, he said there is no progress with regards to the Chief Minister’s promises to Warangal, on podu lands to tribals, conducting praja darbar, 12% reservation to tribals and minorities and others.

On Dalit Bandhu scheme, he said it was purely announced keeping in mind the by-election to Huzurabad.

He sought to know what is the status of three acres land to every landless dalit family and double-bedroom houses to all homeless families. He pointed out that implementing Dalit Bandhu for 11,900 families every year at 100 families every constituency would take over 112 years to cover all 13.5 lakh dalit families in the States.

Further, the Chief Minister is trying to deceive dalits again in the name of Dalit Bandhu. Instead of spending at least ₹30 lakh per family on three acres land each and a double-bedroom house, he is talking about giving just ₹10 lakh per family, Mr. Lakshmaiah alleged.

The amount required for implementing three acres land and double-bedroom houses to all dalit families would require a whopping ₹4.05 lakh crore and the rate of spending just ₹1,190 crore per year, it would take about 341 years to cover all, he explained.

Dalit meetings

Meanwhile, TPCC vice-president Mallu Ravi stated that the party would conduct ‘atma gaurava dandora shaba’ (meets of dalits’ self esteem) from August 9 to 14 in all 119 Assembly and 17 parliamentary constituencies. As announced already, TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy would hold ‘dalita, girijana atma gaurava dandora sabha’ on August 9 at Indravelli.