‘Dalit Bandhu will benefit 5 lakh people’

HYDERABAD

08 November 2021 22:59 IST

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has said that every family of SCs in Huzurabad Assembly constituency, four mandals of as many select constituencies and one hundred families in each constituency elsewhere in the State will be extended Dalit Bandhu this financial year.

A budget of ₹ 20,000 crore will be allocated in the budget next year to benefit two lakh families. Overall, four to five lakh families will get the benefit by next elections.

