Dalit Bandhu not for elections: KCR

Hyderabad

21 July 2021 19:48 IST

Padi Kaushik Reddy welcomed into TRS

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao rubbished the criticism that Dalit Bandhu scheme had been introduced with an eye on elections and said the scheme would bring out the Scheduled Castes from poverty for ever.

He was speaking after welcoming Padi Kaushik Reddy into the party along with his supporters at the Telangana Bhavan on Wednesday. Mr. Reddy and his supporters joined the TRS after he left the Congress recently.

The Chief Minister said people who were criticising the Dalit Bandhu scheme had similar opinion on the formation of a separate Telangana and also the Rythu Bandhu scheme. But both were realities now. Elections were two years away and this scheme was not aimed at benefiting in the elections, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

“A lot of thought went into all the schemes launched in Telangana and people criticising the schemes will not understand the effort that went into designing them,” he said. Telangana was number one in sheep reproduction in the country due to the sheep distribution scheme while the Kaleshwaram project had created a new hope for farmers with record paddy production. The new State was also the number one in per capita power consumption indicating the development here.

KCR assured that Kaushik Reddy would have a bright future in the party and he would not satisfy him with a small post reminding that Kaushik Reddy’s father Sainath Reddy had worked with him during the Telangana agitation. Stating that youngsters would have to carry the Telangana agenda in the future as no one would remain in power forever, he recalled that he was elected MLA because the then TDP chief N.T. Rama Rao gave him an opportunity.