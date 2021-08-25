Dalit Bandhu is KCR’s first day, first show: Vijayashanti

HYDERABAD

‘Such Bandhu schemes should be implemented throughout Telangana’

“First day, first show is the nature of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and he comes out with new welfare schemes whenever there is a bypoll, select a few beneficiaries and keep it on the back-burner later. Therefore, we are demanding such ‘Bandhu’ schemes to be implemented throughout Telangana,” said former MP and senior BJP leader Vijayashanti on Wednesday.

Talking to the media after releasing songs for the first leg of ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ of party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar from Saturday, the actor-politician charged Mr. Rao with treating TS as his ‘personal property’ to be shared among family members and questioned if common people wished to have the same kind of ‘tyrannical’ administration that they have been experiencing in the last seven years.

“Two more years are left for the Assembly elections and I feel the pain for TS, being one of those involved in the struggle for a separate State. The poor and the weaker sections have been totally ignored and the Centre’s welfare schemes do not reach them. BJP is the safest and disciplined party for people, unlike other parties like Congress, which too is mired in corruption and family rule,” she asserted.

Despite Mr. Rao unveiling new schemes daily in the backdrop of the Huzurabad bypoll, former Health Minister Eatala Rajender is bound to win and I am going to campaign for him, she observed.

Party vice president NVSS Prabhakar said that the CM will have to pay a heavy price for not implementing the economically weaker sections quota as announced by the Centre. “If Ayushman Bharat was implemented here, at least six lakh families hit by COVID would have benefited and scores of lives would have been saved. This government does not mind people suffering but do not want to give any credit to the Centre,” he claimed.

‘TRS will not even get deposit’

In a separate press conference at Huzurabad, Mr. Rajender asserted that TRS would not even get its deposit in the forthcoming bypoll, as it would face the wrath of the youth and the unemployed. “My resignation has triggered Dalit Bandhu, ensured a Dalit officer is appointed in CM’s office, got Mr. Rao to garland Dr. Ambedkar’s statue and so on. Yet, Mr. Rao has lost the confidence of TS people and is continuing to resort to cheap tricks by threatening people supporting me. My victory will signal a big political change in TS,” he added.