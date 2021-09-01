Dalit Bandhu in 4 more mandals soon

Chief Minister to hold review meeting soon

The State government has decided to extend the implementation of Dalit Bandhu scheme to four more mandals in different parts of the State.

While the State government had decided to implement Dalit Bandhu in Huzurabad constituency, it has now been decided by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to extend it to four more mandals in four Assembly constituencies represented by the Dalit MLAs in north, east, west and southern part of Telangana. All eligible dalit families would be covered under the scheme, a release from the Chief Minister’s Office said on Wednesday.

The selected mandals are: Chintakani mandal in Madhira constituency of Khammam district, Tirumalgiri mandal in Tungaturthy constituency of Suryapet district, Charagonda mandal in Achampet constituency of Nagarkurnool district and Nizamsagar mandal in Jukkal constituency of Kamareddy district.

After the trip to New Delhi, the Chief Minister would convene a review meeting in Hyderabad, with Ministers, MLAs, district Collectors from these concerned areas. Decisions will be taken at the proposed meeting and the Dalit Bandhu will be implemented in these 4 mandals.

The State government has taken up Dalit Bandhu scheme as a movement. As part of this, the scheme is being implemented as a pilot project in Huzurabad. Against this backdrop, the Chief Minister has decided to understand and comprehend in detail and indepth the sentiments, needs of dalits community members and also the intricacies’ of the scheme.