Dalit Bandhu dairy unit set up

Collector R.V. Karnan has called upon the beneficiaries of the Dalit Bandhu scheme to fully tap the vast potential of dairy sector, which offers sustainable livelihood opportunities and become financially self-reliant.

He was speaking after inaugurating a dairy unit set up by a Dalit couple under Dalit Bandhu at Korapalli village in Jammikunta mandal on Saturday. Earlier in the day, the Collector visited the Maheshwari supermarket set up by the beneficiaries of the scheme in Jammikunta mandal headquarters town.

He also interacted with several beneficiaries in Jammikunta and exhorted them to make optimum use of the scheme to tread the path of financial self-reliance.

Huzurabad Revenue Divisional Officer Ravinder Reddy and others were present.