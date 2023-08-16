ADVERTISEMENT

Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries display pesticide-spraying drones

August 16, 2023 03:43 am | Updated 03:43 am IST - KHAMMAM

P Sridhar
The drones of Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries caught the attention of many visitors at the stalls set up as part of 77th Independence Day celebrations at the police parade grounds in Khammam on Tuesday. The beneficiaries displayed the drones being used by them for spraying pesticide as part of their tech-driven entrepreneurial venture under the State government’s Dalit Bandhu scheme.

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, MLC Tata Madhusudhan, Khammam Collector V.P.Gautham and Police Commissioner Vishnu S.Warrier visited the stalls. Earlier, the Minister distributed various units to the beneficiaries under Dalit Bandhu, handed over the patta for 500 sq yards land to slain Forest Range Officer Challamalla Srinivas Rao’s wife, and felicitated several fishermen for their exemplary services during the flood-relief operations.

