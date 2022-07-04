Dakshin Express coach catches fire 

The last bogie of Dakshin Express which caught fire. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Incident reportedly due to a battery short-circuit

The last coach of Dakshin Express (Train No. 12721), running between Hyderabad and Hazrat Nizamuddin Junction in Delhi, caught fire in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district limits in the early hours of Sunday, reportedly due to a short-circuit caused by a battery.

The incident was reported at around 1 a.m., after the train left Bhongir station and while it was approaching the Pagidipally station.

Smoke and fire emanated from the DL1 coach that was positioned last, and it was partly filled with luggage.

Officials reported that a major accident was averted as the failure was noticed immediately and the train was stopped. Several panicked passengers in the adjacent bogies rushed out of their berths to safety. No passenger was injured in the incident.

Later, after detaching the last bogie, and ensuring safety checks, officials flagged off the train from Pagidipally.