Dak Seva, PLI/RPLI awards presented

Postal Services Board member (Banking and DBT) K. Sandhya Rani has stressed the need for younger staff of the department of posts to work for strengthening the set up developed by senior officers.

There was need for behavioral and attitude change in the staff at all levels as it was vital for their being able to adopt to the new technology roll-out 2.0 in India Posts likely before the end of 2022. Ms. Sandhya Rani was speaking at a function organised in connection with presentation of Dak Seva awards and PLI/RPLI awards for 2020 to meritorious staff here on Tuesday.

The awards would be presented in eight different categories to outstanding performers at the State/circle level every year. The main criteria for selecting the awardees was an unblemished record of service, performance and productivity of the employee, devotion to duty, leadership qualities and contribution of the employee in improving the image of the department.

TS circle chief post master general S. Rajendra Kumar, Hyderabad region post master general P.V.S. Reddy, director of Postal Services (HQ) S.V. Rao and director of Accounts (Postal) Sai Pallavi were present on the occasion.