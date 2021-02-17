Dak Seva, PLI/RPLI awards presented

Postal Services Board member (Banking and DBT) K. Sandhya Rani has stressed the need for younger staff of the department of posts to work for strengthening the set up developed by senior officers.
There was need for behavioral and attitude change in the staff at all levels as it was vital for their being able to adopt to the new technology roll-out 2.0 in India Posts likely before the end of 2022. Ms. Sandhya Rani was speaking at a function organised in connection with presentation of Dak Seva awards and PLI/RPLI awards for 2020 to meritorious staff here on Tuesday.
The awards would be presented in eight different categories to outstanding performers at the State/circle level every year. The main criteria for selecting the awardees was an unblemished record of service, performance and productivity of the employee, devotion to duty, leadership qualities and contribution of the employee in improving the image of the department.
TS circle chief post master general S. Rajendra Kumar, Hyderabad region post master general P.V.S. Reddy, director of Postal Services (HQ) S.V. Rao and director of Accounts (Postal) Sai Pallavi were present on the occasion.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath