Hyderabad

Dak Adalat on November 12

The Chief Postmaster General, Telangana Circle, will hold a Dak Adalat on November 12 in Hyderabad.

A statement issued here on Wednesday said that the CPMG would hear the complaints and grievances of the public related to Postal Services through virtual mode (online). Complaints and grievances of the public from Telangana State may be sent to M. Manmadha Rao, Assistant Director of Postal Services (PG), Office of the Chief Postmaster General, Telangana Circle, Hyderabad-500001 on or before November 2.

The letters and envelopes should be super-scribed with the words ‘DAK ADALAT’. Complainants are requested to intimate their mobile number/email id along with their complaint invariably. The link for joining the meeting will be intimated to their mobile number/ email Id.


