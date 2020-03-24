Daily wagers from AP on the verge of starvation

About 300 daily wage labourers from Andhra Pradesh have been stranded in the city owing to State-wide lockdown, and desperately waiting for help.

The labourers from Visakhapatnam and Srikakulam districts worked at construction sites and eked out a living, while staying in hutments beside a drain near Road No.3, Banjara Hills.

Due to the lockdown imposed by the State government to arrest the spread of COVID-19, they are unable to get any work and likely to face starvation owing to penury. “We have been in the city for the past eight years, but our ration cards are at our respective native villages where our elders and children stay. We keep shuttling between our village and the city, earning our livelihood here,” said Nitta Balaraju, a labourer from Rolugunta village of Visakhapatnam.

“We went to Nandi Nagar market on Monday to buy vegetables, but found that rotten stocks were being sold at ₹80 per kg. Tomatoes were priced at ₹100 per kg. At this rate, the money with us won’t last long, and we will be on the verge of starvation,” Sunkara Ramana, another labourer, said.

While the inability to buy provisions owing to lack of work and wages is one reason, several mothers are also troubled by separation from their children back home during these troubling times, he said.

Owing to the lockdown and absence of any kind of transport, they cannot leave the city now.

“It will be of great help if the Andhra Pradesh government can arrange some kind of transport with permission from the Telangana government to take us back home,” said Ramana.