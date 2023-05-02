Daily wager caught carrying body of workmate’s wife in gunny bag; two others held

May 02, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The patrol team of Shadnagar police caught a man with a gunny bag containing a woman’s body on the intervening night of May 1 and 2.

Ramulu, 45, a daily wage labourer and resident of Patel Road in Shadnagar, was carrying the bag on his head for its disposal on the outskirts of Chatanpally village, said police. They identified the victim as 30-year-old Devika, wife of Purushottam, workmate of main accused Ramulu.

According to the police, Ramulu, his wife Sharada and her sister, after an intense argument with Devika, allegedly strangulated her with a dupatta. It was learnt that Ramulu and Sharada, married for 15 years now, have a 13-year-old daughter. Desiring a male child, the duo approached Purushottam, convinced him for illegal adoption of his month-old boy and paid ₹1.5 lakh cash.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, two months later, Devika started demanding the child back, leading to frequent quarrels between the two parties. Around 8.30 p.m. on Monday, she came to Patel Road and had a heated exchange with Ramulu’s family. About an hour into the argument, the trio overpowered and strangulated her. They later stuffed the victim’s body in a gunny bag and decided to dump it on the outskirts.

Shadnagar police have booked the three for murder, and also remanded them to judicial custody.

Cyberabad police commissioner M. Stephen Raveendra commended the alert and timely action of the patrol team — car 1 in-charge constable Rafi, constable Bhupal Reddy and driver Govardhan — and rewarded them.