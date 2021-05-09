Daily wager behind techie’s death

With the arrest of a 38-year-old daily wager, Asif Nagar police on Sunday revealed the mystery behind the suspicious death of a software employee, who succumbed to internal injuries on May 2.

The accused, Shaik Ahmed from Tolichowki, who belongs to Nanded in Maharashtra, followed the victim, Tadicherla Dhana Ramesh Kumar (40), on April 21, from an ATM centre in the area. After reaching a place, the accused pushed Ramesh inside the cellar of a residential complex and robbed him of his finger rings, mobile phone and ₹1,200 cash. While Ramesh was under the influence of alcohol, Ahmed is addicted to whitener and other drugs, Asifnagar ACP R. G. Siva Maruthi said.

According to him, the victim after gaining consciousness went home and realised that he was robbed. Later, he was feeling unwell and died.

Ramesh’s wife Ashike Sri Lakshmi told the police that her husband went to ICICI bank ATM at Pillar No. 28 to withdraw some cash and went towards Rethibowli to purchase alcohol and cigarettes, from where the accused followed him with an intention to rob.

Based on her complaint, police registered a case and analysed the video footage of at least 100 cameras in the area to know the exact reason behind his death. Later, with the help of a pan shop owner, they identified Ahmed and arrested him, Mr. Maruthi added.