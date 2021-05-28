Daily positivity rate dips to 3.63%

3,527 people test COVID positive from 97,236 tests done on Friday; State records 19 deaths

The daily COVID positivity rate has come down further to 3.63% in Telangana as 3,527 new cases were reported from the 97,236 tests done during the 24-hour period till 5.30 p.m. on Friday. Another 19 deaths were reported during the period.

According to the bulletin issued by the Public Health department on the status of COVID cases in the State, the cumulative positive cases and deaths have gone up to 5,71,044 and 3,226, respectively, so far. With another 3,982 infected persons declared recovered from the infection, the total recoveries have also gone up to 5,30,025.

The active cases were 37,793 as on Friday evening with a total of 20,168 undergoing treatment in government and private hospitals, including 6,324 in ICU/on ventilator beds and 10,195 in oxygen beds. The remaining 17,625 infected persons were taking treatment in home or institutional isolation.

According to the Public Health department website, 7,062 were undergoing treatment in government hospitals and 13,106 in private hospitals as on Friday evening. Out of them, 1,484 and 4,840, respectively, were in the government and private hospital ICU/ventilator beds and 4,449 and 5,746, respectively, were occupying oxygen beds.

Of the tests done on Friday, 85,040 were done in government facilities, mostly the rapid antigen tests, and the remaining 12,196 in private facilities. Reports pertaining to 1,441 tests were still awaited.

Based on the active COVID cases in a particular locality, there were 82 active micro containment zones in the State on Friday with a highest of 20 in Warangal Rural district followed by 11 each in Hyderabad and Siddipet districts. Another 11 districts have such zones in single-digit numbers.

The Health bulletin on vaccination till 9 p.m. on Thursday stated that a total of 51,560 doses were administered to persons above 45 years of age, including healthcare and frontline workers. Of them, 42,258 were given the second dose. So far, a total of 57,02,982 doses were administered in the State to groups, including 13,08,024 taking the two doses of vaccine.