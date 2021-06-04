Daily positivity rate below 2%

HYDERABAD:

04 June 2021 21:37 IST

2,175 new cases, 15 deaths reported on Friday

The daily COVID-19 positivity rate has come down below 2% to about 1.6% in Telangana.

A total of 2,175 new positive cases were reported during the day along with 15 deaths during the 24-hour period till 5.30 pm on Friday taking their cumulative total to 5,87,664 and 3,346, respectively. A total of 1,36,096 tests were done during the day, the highest-ever till date. Reports of 1,248 samples were still awaited.

With another 3,821 infected persons declared recovered on Friday the total recoveries crossed the 5.5 lakh-mark and reached 5,53,400.

According to a bulletin issued by the public health department on the status of COVID-19 cases in the State, the active cases as of Friday evening stood at 30,918. Of them, 13,645 are undergoing treatment in various hospitals and the remaining 17,273 are in home and institutional isolation.

Based on the active cases in a particular locality, there were 175 active micro containment zones in the State as of Friday evening with a highest of 51 in Mahabubabad district followed by 32 in Nalgonda, 13 in Hyderabad and 12 in Warangal Rural. Such zones are in single digit in another 14 districts.