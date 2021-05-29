Daily infections drop below 3K for first time since April 9

2,982 new cases, 21 deaths reported; tests cross 1.5 crore-mark

The daily COVID-19 positivity rate in Telangana has slipped below 3% and stood at 2.96% on Saturday as 2,982 new cases were reported during the 24-hour period till 5.30 pm on Saturday. Besides, 21 deaths were also reported during the day.

It is the second lowest COVID cases reported in a day in the State since April 9, when 2,909 positive cases were reported with 1,11,726 tests conducted that day. From April 10, the daily cases stayed above the 3,000-mark. During the 24-hour period till 5.30 pm on Saturday, the tests done were 1,00,677. Reports of another 1,381 samples were awaited.

The tests done on Saturday have also taken the total tests done in Telangana so far beyond the 1.5-crore mark as they stood at 1,50,27,996. The daily screening tests crossed the 1 lakh-mark on Saturday for the first time since April second week.

According to a bulletin issued by the public health department, the cumulative total of positive cases and deaths so far have reached 5,74,026 and 3,247, respectively. With another 3,837 infected persons declared recovered, the number of recoveries have gone up to 5,33,862.

Based on active cases in a locality, there were 81 active micro containment zones in the State as of Saturday with a highest of 16 in Warangal Rural district followed by 12 in Hyderabad and 11 in Siddipet.

On the availability of hospital beds in the State, the website of director of public health stated that a total of 36,441 beds were available as of Saturday evening, including 8,564 in government facilities and 27,877 in private hospitals.

On COVID vaccination, a government bulletin stated that a total of 1,02,493 doses were administered on Friday (till 10 p.m.), including 59,440 doses for the 18-44 age group at private vaccination centres. The total doses given till Friday were 58,05,475, including 13,29,765 being fully vaccinated (two doses).