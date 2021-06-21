Daily deaths below 10 for first time since April 15

HYDERABAD

21 June 2021 20:25 IST

TS adds 1,197 new cases to its tally

The daily positivity rate of COVID-19 infection in Telangana has come down to 1% as 1,197 new cases were reported during the 24-hour period till 5.30 pm on Monday with a total of 1,19,537 samples being tested.

Nine deaths were also reported during the day. For the first time since April 15, the number of daily fatalities fell below 10. The cumulative cases and deaths have reached 6,14,399 and 3,576, respectively, so far. The case fatality rate is 0.58% in the State against 1.3% at national level.

Of the positive cases reported on Monday, only GHMC/Hyderabad area had three digit cases (137). Cases in two-digit numbers were reported in 26 other districts with a highest of 84 in Nalgonda while six districts reported single-digit cases with a lowest of one in Nirmal.

Of the tests conducted, 1,16,341 were done in the government facilities and the remaining 3,196 in private facilities. Reports of 965 samples were awaited.

According to a bulletin issued by the public heath department, 1,707 infected persons were declared recovered on Monday taking their total to 5,93,577 so far. The recovery rate has improved to 96.61% in the State against 96.32% at national level.

The bulletin put the active cases in the State at 17,246, including 6,256 infected persons undergoing treatment in various hospitals. The remaining 10,990 are in home and institutional isolation.

As of Monday evening, based on the active cases in a particular area, there were 190 active micro containment zones with a highest of 41 in Nalgonda district.

Meanwhile, another bulletin issued by the department on the status of vaccination stated that 1,06,210 doses were administered to different categories of recipients, including 82,068 doses given to beneficiaries in the 18-44 years age group during the 24-hour period till 9 p.m. on Sunday. A total of 91,73,085 doses of vaccine have been administered to different groups of recipients so far.