Daily COVID tally down to 1,000 as tests come down by 35K

Zero cases reported in two districts after a long gap

New coronavirus cases come down by over 350 and tests by about 35,000 on Sunday from the previous day, as 1,006 new cases and 11 deaths were reported during the 24-hour period till 5.30 p.m. on Sunday.

According to a bulletin issued by the public health department, a total of 87,854 tests were conducted during the day, from over 1.23 lakh the previous day. Reports of 1,319 samples were awaited.

The cumulative total of positive cases reached 6,13,202 and deaths went up to 3,567 as of Sunday evening. The case fatality rate is 0.58% in the State as against 1.3% at national level. Another 1,798 infected persons were declared recovered during the day taking their total to 5,91,870 so far. The recovery rate was 96.52% in the State against 96.27% at national level.

Active cases in the State stood at 17,765, including 6,599 undergoing treatment in various hospitals and the remaining staying in home and institutional isolation.

With the total daily positive cases coming down to only around 1,000, only GHMC region reported cases in three digits (141). In another 24 districts, the cases reported were in double-digit numbers with a highest of 88 reported in Khammam district. In six districts, the cases reported were in single-digit numbers with a lowest of three in Kumram Bheem-Asifabad district.

No cases were reported in Adilabad and Nirmal district, for the first time after a gap of over two months.

Based on the active cases in a particular area, there were 217 active micro containment zones in the State as of Sunday evening with a highest of 60 in Nalgonda, followed by 31 in Mahahbubabad, 24 in Bhadradri-Kothagudem, 21 in Jagtial, 15 in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri and 10 each in Hyderabad/GHMC and Rajanna-Sircilla district. In another 10 districts, the active containment zones were in single-digit numbers.

Meanwhile, 1,94,530 doses of vaccines were administered to different categories of recipients till 9 p.m. of Saturday, including 1,48,586 doses given to beneficiaries in the 18-44 years age group. A total of 90,66,875 doses of vaccines has been given to different groups in the State so far.