Daily COVID positivity rate marginally up

HYDERABAD

12 June 2021 20:04 IST

1,771 new infections, 13 deaths reported on Saturday

The daily positivity rate of COVID-19 infection in Telangana increased to 1.47% on Saturday from 1.38% on Friday as 1,771 new cases and 13 deaths were reported in the State during the 24-hour period till 5.30 pm on Saturday.

The cumulative total of cases and deaths has gone up to 6,02,089 and 3,569, respectively. A total of 2,384 infected persons were declared recovered from the infection during the day, taking their total to 5,76,487 so far.

According to a bulletin issued by the public health department, the number of active cases stood at 21,983 as of Saturday evening with 9,342 undergoing treatment in various hospitals and the remaining in institutional and home isolation.

The samples tested for novel coronavirus infection on Saturday were 1,20,525 and reports of 1,380 persons were awaited. The positive cases reported in the State during the day were above 100 in five districts — Hyderabad (171), Nalgonda (157), Khammam (149), Bhadradri-Kothagudem (107) and Medchal-Malkajigiri (104).

In 23 other districts, they were in double digits and in another five districts they were in single-digit numbers.

Meanwhile, micro containment zones based on the active cases in a particular locality in the State were 338 as of Saturday evening with the highest of 110 in Nalgonda followed by 73 in Mahabubabad, 28 in Jagtial, 18 in Bhadradri-Kothagudem, 16 in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri, 13 in Hyderabad, 12 in Warangal Rural, 11 in Siddipet and 10 in Rajanna-Sircialla districts. In another 9 districts, they were in single-digit numbers.