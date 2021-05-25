Daily COVID positivity rate down to 4.7% in Telangana

3,821 new cases, 23 deaths reported on Tuesday

The daily COVID-19 positivity rate has come down further to 4.7% on Tuesday in spite of the tests going up by about 21,000. A total of 3,821 new cases and 23 deaths were reported in Telangana during the 24-hour period till 5.30 p.m. on Tuesday, taking their cumulative total to 5,60,141 and 3,169, respectively.

More tests

Following directions from Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to scale up daily tests for screening COVID cases and to continue fever survey, the samples tested on Tuesday went up to 81,203 on Tuesday from 59,709 on Monday. Of the tests done on Tuesday, 66,203, mostly rapid antigen tests, were done in government facilities and 15,000 in private facilities, mostly RT-PCR tests.

According to a bulletin issued by the public health department on the status of COVID cases in the State, 4,298 infected persons were declared recovered on Tuesday taking their cumulative total to 5,18,266 so far. The active cases were 38,706 as of Tuesday evening, with a majority of them in home or institutional isolation.

The public health department website on the availability of hospital beds for COVID treatment indicated that a total of 31,657 out of 55,120 beds were vacant, including 4,665 ICU/ventilator beds, 9,818 oxygen beds and 17,174 general beds as of Tuesday evening.

Based on the active cases in a locality, there were 68 active micro containment zones as of Tuesday, including a highest of 19 in Warangal Rural district followed by 10 in Siddipet and seven each in Hyderabad, Warangal Urban and Jogulamba-Gadwal districts.