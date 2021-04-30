Daily COVID positivity rate around 10%

7,646 new cases, 53 deaths reported on Thursday; Greater Hyderabad region tops list with over 1,400 infections

The daily COVID-19 positivity rate in Telangana remained around 10% for the fourth consecutive day. On Thursday, it was 9.92% with 7,646 positive cases reported during the 24-hour period till 8 p.m. on April 29. A total of 77,091 samples had been tested during the day.

Similarly, daily deaths due to COVID-19 infections crossed 50 for the fourth day in a row as 53 deaths were reported during the day. With fresh positive cases and deaths, the total numbers have gone up to 4,35,606 and 2,261, respectively.

According to a bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health on the status of COVID cases on Friday, 5,926 infected persons were declared recovered during the day taking the total recoveries to 3,55,618.

The virus spread continues to be high in the Greater Hyderabad area with over 1,000 positive cases being reported every day for the past eight days. On Thursday, a total of 1,441 cases were reported from the region.

The spread is also high in surrounding areas, including Medchal-Malkajgiri and Rangareddy districts.

According to public health officials, a total of 252 micro containment zones earmarked for containing the spread of COVID infection with a majority of such zones in Greater Hyderabad region (33) followed by 22 in Vikarabad, 18 in Kumram Bheem-Asifabad, 14 each in Khammam, Mulugu and Rangareddy, and 11 in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district. Active cases on Thursday stood at 77,727.

No vaccination

There will be no vaccination at the Government COVID Vaccination Centres across the State on Saturday and Sunday due to non-receipt of vaccine doses. Director for Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao said instructions have been given to vaccine storage points to stop issuing vaccine to private hospitals from Friday forenoon itself. Private vaccination centres were asked to utilise available stock till Friday and return leftover stock, if any, to the government.

A total of 46,08,675 doses have been given to healthcare workers, frontline workers and priority age group of above 45 years till 9 p.m. on Thursday.

According to a bulletin issued by the government, a total of 40,12,294 persons have been given the first dose and 5,96,381 the second dose.