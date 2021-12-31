Daily case load of COVID-19 crosses 300-mark in TS

A woman receiving Covisheld second dose vaccine at a primary health center in Khammam on Friday.

HYDERABAD

31 December 2021 22:00 IST

GHMC reports nearly two-thirds of 311 positive cases

The daily reporting of COVID-19 positive cases in Telangana has crossed the 300-mark on December 31 after a gap of over three months as 311 positive cases were reported during the 24-hour period till 5.30 pm on Friday. It was on September 15 the daily cases were reported over 300 the last time.

According to a bulletin issued by the Directorate of Health on COVID-19 status in the State on Friday, no Omicron variant cases were reported during the day although samples of 7 out 159 air-passengers arrived at the RGI Airport from “at risk” countries were sent for genome sequencing after they were found positive for COVID-19. In all, reports of 27 samples sent for Omicron variant detection are awaited.

Of the 67 Omicron variant cases reported in Telangana so far, 27 have already been declared recovered, including 5 on Friday.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the State has reached 6,81,898 with 311 positive cases reported on Friday. With 222 infected persons declared recovered during the day, the number of recoveries has gone up to 6,74,221. The number of COVID-19 deaths have reached 4,027 so far with 2 more deaths reported on Friday.

The bulletin put the active cases at 3,650, including 1,229 admitted to government and private hospitals for treatment. In all, 36,759 samples were tested for COVID-19 infection during the day with 4,498 reports still awaited.

Of the 311 cases reported, nearly two-thirds - 198 - were from GHMC limits, followed by 32 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 28 from Rangareddy, 9 from Hanmakonda, 5 each from Siddipet and Yadadri-Bhongir districts. No (zero) positive cases were reported in 11 districts.

Vaccination

With 2,84,773 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered to eligible persons in the State on Friday, the total doses given so far has reached 4,70,12,501, including 1,90,57,459 persons taking two doses each. Nearly 36.21 lakh doses of vaccine were available with the State as on Friday with 11 out 33 districts yet to achieve 100% coverage of first doses vaccination for eligible population.