Daher turboprops ready for touchdown

Hyderabad

13 March 2020 01:16 IST

If launched in India, Daher’s TBM 910 and 930 single-engined turboprops will be the fastest and cheapest charter flight services in the country, which can be used as air ambulance as well, said executive director of SRK Aviacom Captain Sanjay.

Speaking to the media at Wings India 2020, a biannual international exhibition and conference on civil aviation, Capt. Sanjay said that their company partnered with Daher to spearhead the sales of the five-seat aircraft that can take off at 2,380 feet field length.

“By this Diwali, we will be ready to deliver our first aircraft in India,” he said. “We will charge ₹31,000 per hour for entire aircraft. It will bring drastic changes in the medical field,” he said.

Further explaining the unique features of their flying machine, Capt. Sanjay said that its ‘home safe’ auto-landing mode will automatically communicate with the nearest communication tower and make a safe landing even at a small strip. It can also scan the weather condition.

Both Daher TBM 910 and TBM 930 will cost around $4 million, he said.