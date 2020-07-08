Dacoity gang busted

The east zone Task Force and Afzalgunj police on Wednesday apprehended five alleged members of a dacoity gang and seized from their possession ₹2.6 lakh, two two-wheelers and six cellphones, among other things.
The accused were identified as Syed Farooq Pasha (26), who worked at a pharmacy, Syed Fayaz Imran (25), Amer Khan (24), Mohd Waseem (24) and Syed Abdul Khader Hussain (21). A sixth accused, identified as Sameer, was absconding, police said.
Police said that Pasha’s earning were meagre and he was in want of money. He observed that a person was transporting money in a cash bag everyday. He then hatched a plan to rob the person and shared his plan with the other accused, promising them handsome share of the loot, police said.
On July 4, the accused intercepted the victim near Putli Bowli, attacked him with a screwdriver and fled the spot with ₹3.3 lakh which was in his possession.
Based on a tip-off, police apprehended the accused. They were taken taken into custody by the Afzalgunj police.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath