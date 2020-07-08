Dacoity gang busted

The east zone Task Force and Afzalgunj police on Wednesday apprehended five alleged members of a dacoity gang and seized from their possession ₹2.6 lakh, two two-wheelers and six cellphones, among other things.

The accused were identified as Syed Farooq Pasha (26), who worked at a pharmacy, Syed Fayaz Imran (25), Amer Khan (24), Mohd Waseem (24) and Syed Abdul Khader Hussain (21). A sixth accused, identified as Sameer, was absconding, police said.

Police said that Pasha’s earning were meagre and he was in want of money. He observed that a person was transporting money in a cash bag everyday. He then hatched a plan to rob the person and shared his plan with the other accused, promising them handsome share of the loot, police said.

On July 4, the accused intercepted the victim near Putli Bowli, attacked him with a screwdriver and fled the spot with ₹3.3 lakh which was in his possession.

Based on a tip-off, police apprehended the accused. They were taken taken into custody by the Afzalgunj police.