Dacoit gang busted

The Charminar police of South Zone on Thursday busted a gang of seven persons, who used to round up individuals at crowded places and snatch away their bags containing valuables.

Precious jewels and stones worth ₹20 lakh recently snatched away by the gang from a jeweller near Charminar, ₹45,000, and a country-made pistol with a live round were seized from the accused persons arrested, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South Zone, V. Satyanarayana said.

The gang was led by 40-year-old Dheeraj Singh, a Bihari settled in Ujjain, in Madhya Pradesh. Singh He was into agriculture but the income was not adequate to support his family. He was married and had two children. He fell in love with a another woman who was from Hyderabad when she went to Ujjain on some personal work. He married her and had two children with through her.

Singh formed a gang with six members and used to commit property offences, Charminar Assistant Commissioner of Police Ashok Chakravarthy said.

He was earlier arrested by the Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh earlier by the police earlier of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. Recently, he came to Hyderabad with his associates and snatched away bags from two persons.

Based on video footage of surveillance cameras, the police identified the offenders and busted the gang.