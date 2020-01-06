Cyient Ltd all set to open its Warangal Development Centre

Engineering and technology solutions company Cyient has set up a Development Centre in Warangal, one of the key tier-II locations in Telangana where the State government is keen on attracting more investments in IT.

Cyient’s new facility, where the company already has 200 engineers, will be tripling the headcount to 600 in a phased manner, and most of the talent will be sourced locally. The Centre will be inaugurated on January 7 by IT and Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao.

Prime mover

The Development Centre is the largest such in Warangal and will serve as a showcase for the culturally rich city to attract more IT investments, according to the Hyderabad-headquartered company with operations and customers across continents. Founder and Executive Chairman BVR Mohan Reddy, Managing Director and CEO Mr. Krishna Bodanapu, and other senior officials of the company will be participating in the inaugural on Tuesday.

The new state-of-the-art facility can accommodate 600 engineers in a total built-up area of around 60,000 sq ft. A second tower to accommodate an additional 200 engineers is being constructed, the company said. Cyient took the lead among IT firms when it established its incubation centre in Warangal in 2016.

Expanding footprint

Mr. Bodanapu said Warangal has a rapidly evolving talent ecosystem and, “we are delighted to expand our footprint in the city”. The company, on the back of a strong momentum and growth in its communications business, looked forward to leveraging presence in the city to support customers globally. The decision to host the facility in Warangal is also in line with its “commitment to support inclusive growth in our local communities.”

The Warangal Development Centre supports telecom customers globally with plan and design and engineering services for their mobile and fixed-line networks. Cyient works with several leading communications service providers in the U.S., Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region helping them accelerate deployment of 5G networks, expand fiber-to-the-home coverage and implement digital solutions to enhance customer experience.

“We also look forward to partnering with the government to help realise the ‘Digital Telangana’ vision by providing our technical expertise in extending high-speed broadband connectivity for rural areas through T-Fiber initiative,” Mr. Bodanapu said.