Cyient, SR University ink MoU to develop industry-oriented curriculum

HYDERABAD

20 October 2020 23:23 IST

Advanced manufacturing systems to be focus of the collaboration

Cyient has signed an MoU with Warangal-based SR University, a collaboration as part of which the digital engineering and technology solutions company will help the university develop an industry-oriented curriculum focused on advanced manufacturing systems.

“This will greatly help reduce the skill gap between the need and availability of resources trained in areas such as design for additive manufacturing,” a release on Monday from Cyient announcing the signing of the MoU said.

Cyient has been a key promoter and user of additive manufacturing technology and has established polymer and metal additive manufacturing facilities in India and in the US. It has trained over 100 associates in design for additive manufacturing through its comprehensive internal training programme. The company will share its expertise in the field to further faculty and student research at SR University, the release said.

Senior vice-president of Cyient Rajendra Velagapudi said this collaboration will help advance the additive manufacturing industry in India which is a key tenet of the Make In India initiative. “We will develop industry-ready engineers with the capabilities in additive manufacturing to build cutting-edge solutions. Further, Cyient will look to its academic partners such as SR University to lead innovation through industry-aligned research and development in the field of advanced materials, design, and process controls,” he said.

SR University vice-chancellor G.R.C Reddy said advanced manufacturing tools like digital manufacturing, flexible automation, additive manufacturing and autonomous robots have the potential to influence manufacturing landscape in increasing productivity. They can boost innovation too to create and develop new kinds of products economically.