Cyient opens wire harness facility

Engineering and technology solutions company Cyient has opened a wire harness facility at its office in Peoria Heights, Illinois.

The 1,100 sq ft, restricted-access lab complements the company’s design, build and maintain approach and adds capabilities to support customers in harness prototyping by increasing design process speed and iterative development for electrical systems, a release from the Hyderabad-headquartered company on Monday said.

The facility is equipped with pneumatic crimping tools, including an ultrasonic splicer and braider, to facilitate quality production and prototypes for electrical wire harnesses. Harness rework, testing, field installation, and troubleshooting are additional services that Cyient will offer from the new facility. While the facility has been launched with a single, nine-hour shift, the company will expand operations for 24/7 support in the future.

Cyient is working toward the Wiring Harness Manufacturer’s Association Certification. The company’s move to add this facility provides customers in North America ready access to time-sensitive wire harness prototype products and field support.