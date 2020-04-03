Cyient, Hitachi Rail ink pact

Engineering and technology solutions company Cyient has signed an agreement with Hitachi Rail to deliver a series of project engineering services to support Hitachi Rail.The services will help Hitachi Rail accelerate the evolution of its signaling technology and expand and enhance its project execution capacity.
As part of the agreement, Cyient will develop and operate a Central Delivery Centre for Hitachi Rail in India and a Regional Centre in the U.S. These facilities will be responsible for delivering engineering services, such as application logic design, hardware design, software configuration, and verification and validation, for Hitachi’s global signaling projects that use proprietary interlocking platforms.
They will also provide software development and configuration support for Hitachi’s ATS product, a Cyient release on Friday said.
