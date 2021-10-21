Cyient Foundation commits ₹ 2 crore grant to AHF

The Cyient Foundation, which is the CSR wing of IT firm Cyient, on Thursday announced a ₹2 crore contribution to the Asian Healthcare Foundation (AHF).

AHF will be using the grant, to be disbursed over four years, to develop innovative healthcare solutions through its basic science and research facility associated with The Asian Institute of Gastroenterology. AHF is recognised as a scientific and industrial research organisation by the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research, Government of India and also rated a leader in healthcare R&D, Cyient said in a release on Thursday.

Founder Chairman B.V.R. Mohan Reddy said while Cyient is delivering technology innovation to customers, its CSR team is committed to nurturing social innovation.

Chairman of AHF and AIG Hospitals Dr. D. Nageshwar Reddy said support from organisations like Cyient Foundation will go a long way in helping create cutting-edge healthcare solutions and conduct research in critical areas of medical sciences. The impact will be far-reaching and help reach out to and assist underserved communities.