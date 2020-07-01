Cyient brings its CSR activities under one platform

Engineering and technology solutions company Cyient on Wednesday said all sustainability and CSR initiatives of the company are being brought under one umbrella to build synergies, optimise resources and maximise impact of the outreach programmes.

Announcing the launch of ‘Empowering Tomorrow Together’ initiative, a release from the company said this move consolidates Cyient’s position as purpose-driven brand and will expand the impact of the Cyient Foundation’s outreach programmes.

‘Empowering Tomorrow Together’ will cover activities under four focus areas – education, digital literacy, social innovation, and community development.

Executive Chairman and founder of Cyient B.V.R. Mohan Reddy said, “For the last 18 years, Cyient Foundation has pursued long-term sustainable community development by providing high-quality education, healthcare programmes and driving environment-focused projects. By bringing all our initiatives under the ‘Empowering Tomorrow Together’ credo, we hope to expand our potential to create impact.”

During 2019-20, the company spent over ₹8 crore on its CSR (corporate social responsibility) programmes exceeding the minimum 2% spend mandated by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the release said.