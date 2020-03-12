Cyient bags two Pratt & Whitney supplier awards

Engineering and technology solutions company Cyient said it has won two Pratt & Whitney supplier awards for 2019.
The company won the Supplier Innovation Award for the seventh consecutive year and the Supplier Highest Productivity Award for the fourth year in a row, a release from Cyient said. “Cyient delivered value through innovative engineering solutions that increased productivity and efficiency. This not only enables Pratt & Whitney to sustain a competitive advantage in the marketplace, but also allows us to focus on our core competencies,” said Chris Kmetz, VP, Engineering for Carrier of Pratt & Whitney.
“We look forward to delivering efficiency, productivity and innovation to them for years to come,” said Anand Parameswaran, senior VP, Aerospace and Defense, Cyient.
