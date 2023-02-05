HamberMenu
Cyclothon held to raise awareness about cancer

February 05, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
The cyclothon organised by Care Hospitals, Hitech City being flagged off.

The cyclothon organised by Care Hospitals, Hitech City being flagged off. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Care Hospitals on Sunday organised a cyclothon to raise awareness about cancer. The event was flagged off by DCP-Madhapur K.Shilpavalli. The 12-km cycle rally started from Care Hospitals, Hitech City, went all the way till the University of Hyderabad and returned to the originating point. 

Speaking on the occasion, Ms.Shilpavalli said, “The cyclothon showcases the unwavering determination of our community to overcome cancer. The enthusiastic participation of citizens is a symbol of hope.”

Head of the hospital’s Care Cancer Institute, Sudha Sinha said every year thousands of new cancer cases are reported with a high mortality rate, and 60% of those are diagnosed in the advanced stages due to lack of public awareness. “To combat cancer, we must work together to increase awareness and educate people. Early detection is key to successful treatment and we at Care Hospitals have witnessed individuals who have successfully overcome cancer through early detection,” she added.

