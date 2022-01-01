Cyclist killed in accident

yderabad

01 January 2022 20:09 IST

A cyclist, who was knocked down by a speeding car driven by a drunk 25-year-old Air India employee, near Botanical Garden at Kondapur on Friday, succumbed to his injuries on Saturday.

The victim, Nitin Agarwal, 44, from Ramky Towers, along with two others, was cycling on the opposite side of Palapitta cycling park, when S Shashank, 25, from Masjid Banda, hit them around 5.45 a.m., Gachibowli inspector G Suresh.

Shashank, a cabin crew member of Air India, along with two others, was returning to his house after having tea at Madhapur, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

“All of them consumed liquor at his place and went out to have tea,” Mr Suresh said.

While returning home, the accused lost control of the wheel and hit Nitin and others. Nitin suffered multiple fractures and was rushed to AIG Hospital for immediate medical assistance, where he died while undergoing treatment.

When subjected to breath analysis, Shashank’s blood alcohol concentration was 182 mg /100 ml.