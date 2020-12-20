Cycling expedition team starts from city

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan flagging off the Hyderabad-leg of the Infinity Ride on Sunday. Special Arrangement

HYDERABAD

20 December 2020 22:28 IST

Till now, they have covered more than 2,500 km starting from Kashmir

For the 30-member cycling expedition team, including para cyclists, taking part in the Infinity Ride, organised by Aditya Mehta Foundation (AMF) from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, it was a different kind of experience on Sunday when the Hyderabad leg was flagged off by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

From here, the team will traverse through the rest of the 1,279 km distance through Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, before completing a 36-city and 45-day journey in Kanyakumari on December 31.

So far, they have already covered more than 2,500 kilometres starting from Kashmir on November 19.

“I must appreciate the Aditya Foundation for their work. This is the first function I am attending amid this pandemic and I wanted to attend it to support specially-abled people. Today, I am here as their strong supporter,” the Governor said.

“I am really happy with the arrangements and set up in the Academy [Infinity Para Sports Academy and Rehabilitation Centre] to train these children and people. People with super ability only want our support, they are more confident than us,” she said on Sunday.

Funds raised

Aditya Mehta said that the AMF also raises funds through the sixth edition of this ride and thanked celebrities, including Regina Cassandra, Lakshmi Manchu, Shilpa Reddy, Shobu Yarlagadda, for their continued support.

“We have been receiving good support during our journey from Kashmir and I hope more and more people come forward to join and help us in our mission. I would like to thank the Governor of Telangana and the Border Security Forces (BSF) for their relentless support in this long and arduous journey,” he said.

“I have been associated with the Foundation and Infinity Ride since its inception. I think creating awareness about para-sports is very important as much as supporting them. Aditya Mehta Foundation (AMF) and Aditya himself is doing everything to make this dream come true of creating heroes for the future,” Regina said.