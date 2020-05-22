Cycling 3,000 km to reach home

Youths from Bengaluru on their way to Assam at Toopran on Thursday.

TOOPRAN (MEDAK DISTRICT)

22 May 2020 23:36 IST

Youths from Bangalore commence journey to native places in Assam

Pavitra Pegu is about 23 years old. A native of Assam with a Bachelor’s degree in arts, he was working in a restaurant in Bengaluru. He used to get a salary of ₹10,000 per month and share a room with three friends. Half of the room rent, which is ₹6,000, was being borne by the restaurant owner who also offered them free food as well. Hence, four of them shared ₹3,000 which would come to ₹750 per person. Keeping between ₹3,000 and ₹4,000 for their expenditure, they used to send the remaining amount to their parents.

Mr Pegu arrived in Bengaluru about four months ago and was able to send money home for only two months. Later, the lockdown made them jobless. The owner told them that they had no idea when the business would be normal and hence they had better go home.

On May 18, they bought new cycles, each costing about ₹5,000, and commenced the journey home, which is a distance of 3,000 km and reached Toopran mandal headquarters town. There they were offered free breakfast by the authorities who were running the centre with the help of philanthropists. For some distance, they ravelled in a lorry whose driver was kind enough to give them a lift.

“People are kind enough all the way. They are offering us food, shelter and directions on how to proceed. Some people are giving us money. What more can you expect from people in these testing times?” asked Hemanth Mili, a member of the group.

“It may take 15 more days to reach our native place. Our parents are worried about our well being and hence we started. Hope, we will reach home safe,” said Mr. Pegu.