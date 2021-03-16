Cyberstalker arrested

Sleuths of the Rachakonda Cyber Crimes apprehended a 19-year-old youth for his allegedly cyberstalking a woman and harassing her to video chat with him in the nude.
According to police, the accused, Belladi Sai Kiran, is a student and resident of Kunchukota in Mahabubnagar.
Police said that the accused and the victim, who is his senior, studied in the same school. After she graduated class X, she left to pursue the next level of education. In 2019, the accused got hold of her number, and began to chat with her. However, later, the victim started to avoid him. The accused allegedly then created a fake instagram profile and began to send obscene photos on WhatsApp and Instagram. He allegedly showed his genitals on video calls.
Acting on the complaint, police began to gather technical evidence and apprehended the accused on Tuesday and will be produced before the court.
