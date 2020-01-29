Hyderabad

Cybersecurity centre opened

A Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence, a collaboration of Data Security Council of India and Telangana government, was inaugurated on Tuesday.

The initiative intends to drive the ecosystem and will see industry, government, academia, start-ups and institutions work together. TS is expected to share 90% of CoE’s ₹20 crore in next five years.

